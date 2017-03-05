US Man Claims He’s The ACTUAL King Of England

Allan V. Evans from Colorado believes he is a descendant of the royal Welsh line from the third century, and has even taken out an advert in The Times newspaper to prove his heritage.

Evans claims he "is a direct descendant of an unbroken primogeniture line legally documented since the 3rd century in Great Britain and registered in the Royal College of Arms."

The advert says that he will be taking back what he believes is his and becoming the King of England, but won't do so until "the sad future death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".

According to the Daily Mirror, this isn't the first time Allan V. Evans has made a bold claim like this.

In 2012 he reportedly made an attempt to claim 400 acres of land in Twiggs County.

He claimed 35 homeowners lived on land that belonged to his ancestors, but also reported that his evidence had been lost in a courthouse fire.