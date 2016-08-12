Love Drinking From Re-Fillable Water Bottles? This Might Just Put You Off...

We all probably think we're saving the environment (and our pennies) by drinking tap water from re-fillable water bottles, but it turns out not washing them after each use can be pretty icky.

As metro.co.uk reports, new research by treadmillreviews.net has revealed re-fillable water bottles that aren't washed can harvest an "alarming amount of viable bacteria cells".

After swabbing 12 water bottles, the boffs at Treadmill found bottles to contain more than 300,000 colony-forming units per square centimetre (CFU/sq cm).

Oh, and just to make it worse, unlike those pictures of mould growing on babies bottles, this bacteria isn't the kind you can see, either.

On top of that, the type of water bottle you use might seriously effect the amount of bacteria you're exposed to.

If you're a fan of the slide top bottle, you should probably ditch it, or start washing it after every use, because the bit your lips touch is apparently covered with over 900,000 CFM of bacteria per square centimetres.

It's not all bad though, because the straw-top bottles they tested only contained 25 CFU per square centimetres. However, according to the website, that's still only 2 CFU less than the average toilet seat.

Oh dear... let's just hope to god the average toilet looks nothing like this:

But there is at least some good to come from this.

All those smug health nuts you see with their water bottle constantly attached to them could actually be licking something as dirty as a loo or a dog's toy.