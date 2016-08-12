Love Drinking From Re-Fillable Water Bottles? This Might Just Put You Off...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
New research has found that refilling your bottles without washing them can be as bad as licking the toilet.
We all probably think we're saving the environment (and our pennies) by drinking tap water from re-fillable water bottles, but it turns out not washing them after each use can be pretty icky.
As metro.co.uk reports, new research by treadmillreviews.net has revealed re-fillable water bottles that aren't washed can harvest an "alarming amount of viable bacteria cells".
After swabbing 12 water bottles, the boffs at Treadmill found bottles to contain more than 300,000 colony-forming units per square centimetre (CFU/sq cm).
Oh, and just to make it worse, unlike those pictures of mould growing on babies bottles, this bacteria isn't the kind you can see, either.
On top of that, the type of water bottle you use might seriously effect the amount of bacteria you're exposed to.
If you're a fan of the slide top bottle, you should probably ditch it, or start washing it after every use, because the bit your lips touch is apparently covered with over 900,000 CFM of bacteria per square centimetres.
It's not all bad though, because the straw-top bottles they tested only contained 25 CFU per square centimetres. However, according to the website, that's still only 2 CFU less than the average toilet seat.
Oh dear... let's just hope to god the average toilet looks nothing like this:
But there is at least some good to come from this.
All those smug health nuts you see with their water bottle constantly attached to them could actually be licking something as dirty as a loo or a dog's toy.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook