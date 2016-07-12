This University Really Needs To Rethink Their Branding...

12th July 2016, 10:56

The University of North Texas didn't see a problem with sticking their initials on a mug.

University college stock image

Merchandise fails happen every day, but none are quite as glorious as this one.

When the University Of North Texas decided to stick themselves on a mug, they failed to realise the initials of their esteemed college actually spelled out the C-word.

See the an image of the gaffe, uploaded by imgur user Fantastic MrX, below:

Not sure the University of North Texas thought that through

Oh dear.

Maybe they needed a bit less uni and a little more street smarts to have seen that one coming. 

Then again, if this sentence on their website is anything to go by, they might need to rethink their use of apostrophes, too. 

University of North Texas website

Now, where do we sign up?

Picture: University of North Texas

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS