This University Really Needs To Rethink Their Branding...

Merchandise fails happen every day, but none are quite as glorious as this one.

When the University Of North Texas decided to stick themselves on a mug, they failed to realise the initials of their esteemed college actually spelled out the C-word.

See the an image of the gaffe, uploaded by imgur user Fantastic MrX, below:

Oh dear.

Maybe they needed a bit less uni and a little more street smarts to have seen that one coming.

Then again, if this sentence on their website is anything to go by, they might need to rethink their use of apostrophes, too.

Now, where do we sign up?

Picture: University of North Texas