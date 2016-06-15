The London Underground Font Has Changed, But Luckily It Looks Exactly The Same

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Transport For London has revealed the Johnson 100 to celebrate the typeface's 100th Birthday.
Nobody likes change, so when we heard the Underground was updating its font, we were dubious to say the least.
But luckily for tube-lovers, the change is so subtle... it barely looks any different.
To celebrate 100 years since the Johnson Sans typeface - which was created by Edward Johnston in 1916 - Transport For London has updated its look with the Johnson 100.
See the new typeface, posted by TFL below:
We’re delighted to announce the launch of the new #Johnston100 font – the lettering of London pic.twitter.com/R6Owbjr31s— Transport for London (@TfL) June 14, 2016
Phew. That was close. It could been liked Jif turning to Cif all over again.
Just in case you really can't see what's actually different about it, according to The Londonist, the Johnson 100 includes "extra-thin weights, as well as @ and # symbols for the first time," which means we can aobviously expect social media to play a big part in their next campaign.
See the Johnson 100 in all its glory below:
Pictures: TFL
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook