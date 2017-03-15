These Are The UK's Top 10 Favourite Pies...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
London went a bit rogue though!
Britain is a nation of pie-eaters. Whether they're sweet or savoury, posh nosh or pub fodder - Pie Week is the perfect chance to celebrate our love of the dish.
However, as reported by Lad Bible, the Top 10 favourite pies in the UK have been revealed in a survey by hungryhouse.co.uk, and some of the results are quite surprising.
Thankfully we've not all lost our marbles and the most popular was a conventional steak & ale taking up a respectable 20% of the vote.
The tasty staple was closely followed by steak & potato pie, which took home 17% of the votes.
However, here's where the definition of pie gets a little bit tricky, because some of the dishes featuring on the list aren't actually pies...
A cottage pie - which has no pastry whatsover - managed to come in third place with 15% of the votes, beating out the likes of an apple, pork and a cheese & onion pie.
1) Steak & ale pie (22%)
2) Steak & potato pie (17%)
3) Cottage pie (15%)
4) Chicken & mushroom pie (13%)
5) Apple pie (10%)
6) Pork Pie (9%)
7) Banoffee pie (7%)
8) Pie barm (4%)
9) Cornish pasty (2%)
10) Cheese & onion pie (1%)
More shocking, however, is that when broken down between the North and South, things get really interesting.
Shockingly enough, when it came to the southern part of the country, banoffee pie was a clear winner with an astonishing 43% of the vote, followed by apple pie with 22%. In fact sweet pies made up the majority of their vots.
Naturally, the North was nothing if not traditional, with their Top 5 consisting of all savoury dishes, and steak & ale coming out top with 47% of the vote.
That was closely followed by a pork pie and a pie barm, which had 33% and 10% of the vote respectively.
And yes, a pie barm is really a pie in a roll.
Talk about sticking to your roots,
1) Banoffee (43%)
2) Apple Pie (22%)
3) Steak & ale pie (15%)
4) Cottage pie (11%)
5) Chicken & mushroom pie (9%)
1) Steak & potato pie (47%)
2) Pork pie (33%)
3) Pie barm (10%)
4) Cottage Pie (7%)
5) Cornish Pasty (3%)
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook