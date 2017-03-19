The UK’s Favourite “Fancy” Coke Flavours Will Surprise You

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The range of fizzy drinks is to get new flavours after extensive research… but which ones?
Coca-Cola has announced TWO new flavours for its Zero range, which cast light on the nation’s fizzy drinks preferences.
The company is responding to new data collected by the Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks dispenser which showed that the Coca-Cola Classic with CHERRY and Coca-Cola Classic with VANILLA are the most popular combinations of the drink in the UK.
As a result it's launching the favourite flavours to its Coke Zero range - with vanilla flavour launching in April followed by cherry later this summer.
Cherry and vanilla beat off the likes of Coca-Cola with lime, raspberry, Fanta Grape and Fanta Fruit Punch to top the leader board.
The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine is found in restaurants across the UK, which dispenses over 100 Coca-Cola Company drinks and endless bespoke recipes.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook