The UK’s Favourite “Fancy” Coke Flavours Will Surprise You

Coca-Cola has announced TWO new flavours for its Zero range, which cast light on the nation’s fizzy drinks preferences.

The company is responding to new data collected by the Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks dispenser which showed that the Coca-Cola Classic with CHERRY and Coca-Cola Classic with VANILLA are the most popular combinations of the drink in the UK.

As a result it's launching the favourite flavours to its Coke Zero range - with vanilla flavour launching in April followed by cherry later this summer.

Cherry and vanilla beat off the likes of Coca-Cola with lime, raspberry, Fanta Grape and Fanta Fruit Punch to top the leader board.

Top 10 UK Freestyle Choices (2016)

Cherry Coke

Vanilla Coke

Fanta Grape

Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla

Coca-Cola with Lime

Fanta Still Orange

Coca-Cola with Raspberry

Fanta Fruit Punch

Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Peach

The Coca-Cola Freestyle machine is found in restaurants across the UK, which dispenses over 100 Coca-Cola Company drinks and endless bespoke recipes.