This Two-Year-Old In A Moshpit Is Harder Than All Of Us...

Footage has emerged of a toddler taking on a moshpit, and having a hell of a time while doing it.

The two and a half-year-old attended Maryland's Deathfest last weekend, when he courageously joined in one of the circle pits.

Watch the video, uploaded by Metal Injection , below:

Rock on. \m/

For those worried about the little one's safety, comments from festival-goers in the YouTube section suggest he was wearing earplugs and was supervised by his dad at all times.

We still wouldn't attempt it even with our parents around...

Picture: YouTube/Metal Injection