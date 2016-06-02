This Two-Year-Old In A Moshpit Is Harder Than All Of Us...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch the toddler in action at Maryland Deathfest 2016.
Footage has emerged of a toddler taking on a moshpit, and having a hell of a time while doing it.
The two and a half-year-old attended Maryland's Deathfest last weekend, when he courageously joined in one of the circle pits.
Watch the video, uploaded by Metal Injection , below:
Rock on. \m/
For those worried about the little one's safety, comments from festival-goers in the YouTube section suggest he was wearing earplugs and was supervised by his dad at all times.
We still wouldn't attempt it even with our parents around...
Picture: YouTube/Metal Injection
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook