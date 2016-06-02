This Two-Year-Old In A Moshpit Is Harder Than All Of Us...

2nd June 2016, 12:50

Watch the toddler in action at Maryland Deathfest 2016.

Toddler Moshing In A Mosh Pit Deathfest 2016

Footage has emerged of a toddler taking on a moshpit, and having a hell of a time while doing it.

The two and a half-year-old attended Maryland's Deathfest last weekend, when he courageously joined in one of the circle pits.

Watch the video, uploaded by Metal Injection , below: 

Rock on. \m/

For those worried about the little one's safety, comments from festival-goers in the YouTube section suggest he was wearing earplugs and was supervised by his dad at all times. 

We still wouldn't attempt it even with our parents around...

Picture: YouTube/Metal Injection

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS