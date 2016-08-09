This Twitter Account Is Rating Your Tea, And It's The Most British Thing Ever...

Whether you're a herbal, English Breakfast or Earl Grey lover, there's no doubt that we Brits love a good cuppa.

In fact there's hardly a moment that goes by in the office where the words "fancy a cuppa?" aren't followed by a simple "go on then," shortly followed by an attempt to gulp down the tea we already had.

But how to make a decent tea is somehow still a contentious issue, with people debating everything from colour, to order of ingredients and even what to eat it with.

Finally, a Twitter account by the name of Rate_My_Tea has come along to sort the wheat from the chaff, asking tea-lovers to show off their tea tekkers to the nation.

Despite it only being launched this month, one thing is already abundantly clear...

Some people clearly love a disgustingly milky, anaemic-looking tea:

While some definitely aren't cleaning their mugs enough:

Meanwhile, on the Facebook group... pic.twitter.com/ivC8V3VbHs — Rate My Tea (@Rate_My_Tea) August 8, 2016

Others just make sure that - when it comes to drinking receptacles - they're bringing their A-game:

@Rate_My_Tea can only be the classic @PGtips , water first then milk for Wonder Woman but Superman does milk first!! pic.twitter.com/CB9kTlgSjC — Claire Wills (@claire_wills85) August 8, 2016

@Rate_My_Tea just requires a couple of biscuits and then it's a party! pic.twitter.com/w79M8Q3Lgi — Matt Chalk (@MttChlk) August 8, 2016

@Rate_My_Tea Twinings Lady Grey, Infused 4 minutes with Ototo Tea Sub. Black with twist of lemon. pic.twitter.com/ugMUcnWooS — Owen Hurrell (@OwenHurrell) August 8, 2016

@SoVeryBritish @Rate_My_Tea that first 'proper cuppa' when you get back from your summer hols. Oooh that's better. pic.twitter.com/w6hifampzx — bob (@towed_in_a_hole) August 8, 2016

@Rate_My_Tea colour of a monkey's paw. Splash of milk no sugar. Perfect! pic.twitter.com/JdbvbmgyWr — Steve Hunter (@mumbosteve) August 9, 2016

However, it wasn't enough for some of you to take a picture. Lizzie B decided to show her winning method in a video instead.

@Rate_My_Tea nice and strong in a cute willow pattern mug pic.twitter.com/gIPzAnoEXC — Lizzie B (@lizziebayliss) August 8, 2016

For a lot of you, the art of drinking tea is nothing if you're not eating with it too.

@Rate_My_Tea @SoVeryBritish

Pot of tea for one, with scones, cream & jam, whilst enjoying the afternoon sunshine pic.twitter.com/3IttTZseaz — Kirsty Hunt (@KirstyAnneHunt) August 7, 2016

One helpful user by the name of Moxie McMurder even provided a useful colour-chart, to prove all shades of tea are valid in their own right.

We think we're somewhere between an Iron Brew and a Nigerian Sunset.

Now, if that doesn't make you fancy a proper brew, what will?

Unless, like some of the few Brits out there, you don't like tea in any form...