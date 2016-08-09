This Twitter Account Is Rating Your Tea, And It's The Most British Thing Ever...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
People are sending in moutwatering pics of their perfect cuppa to Rate_My_Tea in the hopes of their seal of approval.
Whether you're a herbal, English Breakfast or Earl Grey lover, there's no doubt that we Brits love a good cuppa.
In fact there's hardly a moment that goes by in the office where the words "fancy a cuppa?" aren't followed by a simple "go on then," shortly followed by an attempt to gulp down the tea we already had.
But how to make a decent tea is somehow still a contentious issue, with people debating everything from colour, to order of ingredients and even what to eat it with.
Finally, a Twitter account by the name of Rate_My_Tea has come along to sort the wheat from the chaff, asking tea-lovers to show off their tea tekkers to the nation.
Despite it only being launched this month, one thing is already abundantly clear...
Some people clearly love a disgustingly milky, anaemic-looking tea:
@Rate_My_Tea @SoVeryBritish @tetley_teafolk bag dipped twice in a water and milk concoction for Emily @Halfords_uk pic.twitter.com/bf1Pre4C3H— Poppy Douglass (@PoppyDouglass) August 8, 2016
@Rate_My_Tea my tea vs my managers tea pic.twitter.com/ixMcY7uzZZ— Sam (@SaMundy) August 9, 2016
While some definitely aren't cleaning their mugs enough:
@Rate_My_Tea Tea stained or clean interior? pic.twitter.com/IumPBSVHUm— Andy Kennerley (@AndrewDK) August 9, 2016
Meanwhile, on the Facebook group... pic.twitter.com/ivC8V3VbHs— Rate My Tea (@Rate_My_Tea) August 8, 2016
Others just make sure that - when it comes to drinking receptacles - they're bringing their A-game:
@Rate_My_Tea can only be the classic @PGtips , water first then milk for Wonder Woman but Superman does milk first!! pic.twitter.com/CB9kTlgSjC— Claire Wills (@claire_wills85) August 8, 2016
@Rate_My_Tea just requires a couple of biscuits and then it's a party! pic.twitter.com/w79M8Q3Lgi— Matt Chalk (@MttChlk) August 8, 2016
@Rate_My_Tea Twinings Lady Grey, Infused 4 minutes with Ototo Tea Sub. Black with twist of lemon. pic.twitter.com/ugMUcnWooS— Owen Hurrell (@OwenHurrell) August 8, 2016
@SoVeryBritish @Rate_My_Tea that first 'proper cuppa' when you get back from your summer hols. Oooh that's better. pic.twitter.com/w6hifampzx— bob (@towed_in_a_hole) August 8, 2016
@Rate_My_Tea colour of a monkey's paw. Splash of milk no sugar. Perfect! pic.twitter.com/JdbvbmgyWr— Steve Hunter (@mumbosteve) August 9, 2016
However, it wasn't enough for some of you to take a picture. Lizzie B decided to show her winning method in a video instead.
@Rate_My_Tea nice and strong in a cute willow pattern mug pic.twitter.com/gIPzAnoEXC— Lizzie B (@lizziebayliss) August 8, 2016
For a lot of you, the art of drinking tea is nothing if you're not eating with it too.
@Rate_My_Tea Earl Grey, summer fruit, and lattemiele. pic.twitter.com/m0bxRNI24U— Mary Peters (@MaryMaryQ3) August 8, 2016
@Rate_My_Tea @SoVeryBritish— Kirsty Hunt (@KirstyAnneHunt) August 7, 2016
Pot of tea for one, with scones, cream & jam, whilst enjoying the afternoon sunshine pic.twitter.com/3IttTZseaz
@WaigyBaird @Rate_My_Tea snap pic.twitter.com/zIqxG4GAGs— rantingrestaurateur (@RestaurantsRant) August 7, 2016
One helpful user by the name of Moxie McMurder even provided a useful colour-chart, to prove all shades of tea are valid in their own right.
@VoxPopple @Tea_Wench @DarthLordi Interesting... pic.twitter.com/mYCQQtkeGq— Moxie McMurder (@MoxieMcMurder) August 8, 2016
We think we're somewhere between an Iron Brew and a Nigerian Sunset.
Now, if that doesn't make you fancy a proper brew, what will?
Unless, like some of the few Brits out there, you don't like tea in any form...
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook