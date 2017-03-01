Tom DeLonge Wins 2017 UFO Researcher Of The Year Award

Tom DeLonge has been awarded with the UFO Researcher Of The Year Award.

The former Blink 182 singer left the band to pursue his search for extra terrestrial lifeforms, and it seems he has already been recognised for his hard work.

Watch DeLonge's acceptance from 5:00 from in a video posted by Open Minds- "amedia company focused on UFOs, extraterrestrial life, and other mysterious phenomena".

As Stereogum reports, the What's My Age Again? singer said: "There’s a lot that I can’t say, but there’s some that I can. And I’m so appreciative that I’ve been acknowledged for this stuff, but I’m not done. I’m just like you guys.

"I spent 20 years up all night, reading about Roswell, Dulce, Serpo, Churchill, the crashes here, Nazis building craft there, Antarctica, what’s on Mars, what’s on the back of the moon, anomalous structures. I mean, I’ve done it all. I know it all. I read all the same authors as you guys, hundreds of books.

"I look at all the same sites. I listen to all the Coast To Coast stuff that you guys do. I’m the same. But I kind of used some of my notoriety to try to do something pretty ambitious, and it worked.

He added: "I came out and told you guys about a book I was writing called Sekret Machines , and I said a bunch of stuff, that I was working with some people. Well, I think a lot of people doubted it, and they thought it was crazy that this musician would have this kind of access.

"And then the WikiLeaks thing happened, and you guys saw that I’m into some serious shit, and I’m making really good progress."