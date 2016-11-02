Today Is Free Tea Day, Because There Is A God

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Teapigs are celebrating their 10th Birthday by giving tea away for free.
We Brits don't need much convincing when it comes to drinking a cup of tea, but today we'll have even more reason to say yes to a brew.
Teapigs are celebrating their 10th Birthday by giving out loads of the stuff in hotspots across London and beyond, and this year they've gone big.
The day has finally come - find out exactly how you can get involved with #teapigsfreeteaday tomorrow!! https://t.co/Ki6Aq1MQ5v pic.twitter.com/weDS3CFsMJ— teapigs (@teapigs) November 1, 2016
Boasting locations across seven London train stations and regional hotspots in the likes of Leeds, Edinburgh and Manchester, the posh tea company are promising to dish out the hot stuff and some samples for you to keep later too.
So you can bring some for your mates at work without having to be tea-leaf (that's thief), either.
On their website, the company have also promised they're "going guerilla" this year, pledging to pop up in local cafes and stockists across the UK too.
Visit teapigs' website to find out where all your nearest hotspots are, and let the epic tea drinking commence!
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook