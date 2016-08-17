Coming Soon: The Toaster That Allows You To Troll Your Housemates

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Ever fancied leaving messages for people in your toast? Well, don’t dream it, live it.
A Kickstarter project is currently running to create the Toasteroid - “the first app-controlled smart image toaster”.
What does that mean, we hear you say? Why do I need this in my life, you ask?
Listen. The Toasteroid is promising to allow you to “Toast awesome images, the weather, send toast messages, and everything in between to cure your morning blues!”
The inventors claim that “An ordinary toaster turns bread brown and that’s the ONLY thing a toaster can do. Toasteroid can be your personal Weather Forecaster, Private Messenger, and Doodle Pad.
“It can do all of the above with simple commands from your smartphone and still make the most perfect piece of toast you’ve ever had.”
The opportunities to create breakfast-based LOLs are endless.
Need to declare your undying love for someone? Want to broach a tricky subject with your better half? Need to leave a passive-agressive message for your housemate about the washing-up? Now you can say it with toast!
Watch the pitch video:
Interested? Then you’ll need to pitch in with some actual money to make this dream a reality. The inventors are aiming to raise $150,000 (about £115,000 with the current exchange rate, tch) by 19 September to get the Toasteroid onto your breakfast table.
“Remember the last time you were THIS excited for a breakfast?” asks the pitch, not unreasonably.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook