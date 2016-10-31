WATCH: This Pokémon GO Halloween Costume Is So 2016

Nowadays, it's not quite Halloween unless someone is dressed-up as a game, app or social media platform.

And, though we've seen a few good Facebook and Twitter costumes in our time, Matt Borgelt's Pokémon GO costume has just taken the game to a whole new level.

Not only does his interactive costume come complete with a Poké Ball dispenser, but it also transforms when you throw the ball at his homemade Pikachu.

This year for #halloween it's #pokemongo time. #halloweencostume #halloween2016 #ポケモン #ハロウィン A video posted by Matt Borgelt (@mattcyborgelt) onOct 30, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

That puts us all to shame.

Don't feel bad if you can't quite match the greatness of the Instagrammer, though, as this isn't his first rodeo.

Last year he dressed up as dating app, Tinder, complete with a swipe-left and swipe-right function, as well as a pop-up when you got matched.

See it here:

@mattcyborgelt has a ridiculously amazing costume, as usual #tinder #halloween #vegas A video posted by Aline Hanako G. (@fireworkdelune) onOct 31, 2015 at 11:33am PDT

Now that's committment!

Lead photo: Instagram/mattcyborgelt