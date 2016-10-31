WATCH: This Pokémon GO Halloween Costume Is So 2016

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A fan of the augmented reality game went all-out for the spooky holiday.
Nowadays, it's not quite Halloween unless someone is dressed-up as a game, app or social media platform.
And, though we've seen a few good Facebook and Twitter costumes in our time, Matt Borgelt's Pokémon GO costume has just taken the game to a whole new level.
Not only does his interactive costume come complete with a Poké Ball dispenser, but it also transforms when you throw the ball at his homemade Pikachu.
That puts us all to shame.
Don't feel bad if you can't quite match the greatness of the Instagrammer, though, as this isn't his first rodeo.
Last year he dressed up as dating app, Tinder, complete with a swipe-left and swipe-right function, as well as a pop-up when you got matched.
See it here:
Now that's committment!
Lead photo: Instagram/mattcyborgelt
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook