This Number Of Sexual Partners Apparently Makes You Less Favourable To Future Mates...

Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
A report has surveyed 2,000 people, asking them how many sexual partners they'd prefer their mate to have.
It's long been debated whether couples should disclose their number of sexual partners to each other, but if this survey is anything to go by, you might want to keep schtum.
As reported by the Metro Online, a survey conducted by Superdrug's Online Doctor asked 2,000 people from the U.S and Europe about their optimum number in a love interest, and the results might surprise you.
According to their findings, 7.5 was the ideal number of lifetime sexual partners female participants would prefer their mate to have, while the magic number came in at 7.6 sexual partners for men.
We know what you're thinking, because we've done the calculations too...
If both men AND women on the survey agreed the the 7.5 mark was acceptable, then by their reckoning, more than eight sexual partners is too many?
Gutted.
And what's worse, the notches on your bedpost could actually be affecting your ability to hold down a relationship. Well, if you meet any of the people who took the poll anyway.
According to the survey, 9% of participants also admitted they’d be "very likely" to dump someone who had slept with "too many" people, while 21% said it was "somewhat likely".
But, as long as you're being safe, you're not gonna let that judgemental lot stop you, are you?
