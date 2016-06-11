This Gif Will Either Make You Ridiculously Relaxed Or Ridiculously Sick

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
You may want to sit down before viewing this if you've got a hangover.
These days there's a gif for every single emotion, whether you're feeling happy, sad, or like a complete badass.
But this mind-bending looping gif from Imgur user GastaNuke could definitely go either way, either calming you with its rhythmic movement or inducing serious motion sickness in seconds.
See the pic below:
OC, daily looping gif project.Done in C4D.Reposted because the previous file wasn't fine.
Does it make you feel weird? Let us know below:
It's not the only dizzying image made by the Imgurer, either, who's creating the gifs as part of a daily project.
Check them out below:
As if London traffic wasn't stressful enough:
GastaLoop is a daily looping gif project, day 80. My limits are 3 colors (ivory, coral, black), 50 frames. Done in C4D. See you tomorrow.
We're not sure if this is as vomit-inducing but it does make us feel all kinds of weird:
GastaLoop is a daily looping gif project, day 74. My limits are 3 colors (ivory, coral, black), 50 frames. Done in C4D. See you tomorrow.
This is pretty eggsellent, though...
Pictures: Imgur/gastanuke
