This Gif Will Either Make You Ridiculously Relaxed Or Ridiculously Sick

11th June 2016, 08:12

You may want to sit down before viewing this if you've got a hangover.

Sick-inducing gifs on imgur

These days there's a gif for every single emotion, whether you're feeling happy, sad, or like a complete badass.

But this mind-bending looping gif from Imgur user GastaNuke  could definitely go either way, either calming you with its rhythmic movement or inducing serious motion sickness in seconds. 

See the pic below:

OC, daily looping gif project.Done in C4D.Reposted because the previous file wasn't fine.

Does it make you feel weird? Let us know below:

It's not the only dizzying image made by the Imgurer, either, who's creating the gifs as part of a daily project.

Check them out below: 

As if London traffic wasn't stressful enough: 

GastaLoop is a daily looping gif project, day 80. My limits are 3 colors (ivory, coral, black), 50 frames. Done in C4D. See you tomorrow.

We're not sure if this is as vomit-inducing but it does make us feel all kinds of weird:

GastaLoop is a daily looping gif project, day 74. My limits are 3 colors (ivory, coral, black), 50 frames. Done in C4D. See you tomorrow.

This is pretty eggsellent, though...

Pictures: Imgur/gastanuke

