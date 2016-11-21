These Blue and Black Flip Flops Are The New Dress...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Now a pair of Havaianas flip flops has the internet divided.
Back in 2015, everyone was baffled by "The Dress," which appeared white and gold to some, and black and blue to others.
Now, the same colour-based conundrum has cropped up again, and it's all down to these Havianas flip flops.
They first came to everyone's attention when a Twitter user posted the footwear with a caption that roughly translates to: "What colour do you see?"
que cor vocês tão vendo? pic.twitter.com/IBk6upSZz7— arthur (@positivedemi) November 17, 2016
Tell us what YOU see below:
However, unlike with "The Dress," we already know the Havainas are really blue and black, and that there's a simple(ish) explanation to why people see them differently.
See an image of their real colour here:
Photo: Havaianas
Phew. Thankfully we need not freak out over it for days on end, get ridiculously hyped up about it, or get a stupid tattoo to remember the viral sensation, like this man:
Seriously guy?! "@TattooideasFree : Is this #tattoo white and gold or blue and black? RT if you see #blueandblack pic.twitter.com/KPcmxblWcj "— ∵↯CHiLLi-HD↯∵ (@Graphite_Fire) April 4, 2015
Photo: Twitter/positivedemi
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook