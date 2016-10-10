The Self-High-Fiving Selfie Is Officially A “Thing”

10th October 2016, 16:13

The latest social media fad is a triumph of will over gravity… but plenty of people are achieving it.

High Fiving Selfie

Have you ever taken a selfie… while high-fiving yourself?

It’s not as easy as it sounds… because who’s holding the camera?

Seth Schneider, a student at North Carolina State University appears to have coined the social media sensation on Saturday (8 October), when he tweeted a photo of himself in a mirror… high-fiving himself.

Since Schneider first shared the tweet, it’s gone viral with more than 400,000 likes and 160,000 retweets. 

And other people have been quick to copy this key achievement in the history of mankind…

