The Game Of Thrones Season 6 Premiere Got People Making These Porn Searches...

Game Of Thrones is known for its risqué love scenes and nudity, but it seems it still isn't steamy enough for some fans/

As reported by joe.co.uk , Monday's premiere of the hit TV show got people so hot under the collar, it changed their porn-watching behaviour.

During the show itself, Porn Hub reported a 4% drop in people using their website, but what happened after the show was even more interesting.

After the show, the site reported a 370% rise in searches for GOT-related videos, with most users looking for specific scenes of the show and porn parodies.

As for which characters seemed to spark the most desire, Daenerys Targaryen - who is played by actress Emilia Clarke - got the most searches by a country mile, followed by Margaery Tyrell and Shae, who are played by Natalie Dormer and Sibyl Kikelli.

See the of most-searched characters ranked below:

Picture: Porn Hub insights

The adult website added that while there were "too few" searches for male actors to rank in comparison to females, Jon Snow - played by Kit Harrington - was the one who come close.

Maybe next time?

Picture: YouTub/HBO/Game Of Thrones