The Game Of Thrones Season 6 Premiere Got People Making These Porn Searches...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
It seems GOT fans got excited over the premiere in more ways than one.
Game Of Thrones is known for its risqué love scenes and nudity, but it seems it still isn't steamy enough for some fans/
As reported by joe.co.uk , Monday's premiere of the hit TV show got people so hot under the collar, it changed their porn-watching behaviour.
During the show itself, Porn Hub reported a 4% drop in people using their website, but what happened after the show was even more interesting.
After the show, the site reported a 370% rise in searches for GOT-related videos, with most users looking for specific scenes of the show and porn parodies.
As for which characters seemed to spark the most desire, Daenerys Targaryen - who is played by actress Emilia Clarke - got the most searches by a country mile, followed by Margaery Tyrell and Shae, who are played by Natalie Dormer and Sibyl Kikelli.
See the of most-searched characters ranked below:
Picture: Porn Hub insights
The adult website added that while there were "too few" searches for male actors to rank in comparison to females, Jon Snow - played by Kit Harrington - was the one who come close.
Maybe next time?
Picture: YouTub/HBO/Game Of Thrones
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook