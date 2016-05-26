Teen Flips Water Bottle At High School Talent Show, Becomes A Total Hero

26th May 2016, 16:57

Mike Senatore's bizarre party trick has made him a household name.

Mike Senatore flips a bottle at school talent show

A high school student chose to flip a bottle for his senior talent show, and it's sent everyone crazy. 

Mike Senatore showed off the party trick at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina - timing it to music for maximum effect.

Watch the magic moment captured by fellow student, Wesley Manning , below: 

We know what you're probably thinking. He flipped a bottle, so what?

But there's a real art to flipping water bottles and it turns out Mike's not the only one to relish in the pastime.

Twitter user Roy24k sent this impressive flipagram in response to the tweet:

And YouTuber Atky just takes it to a whole new level: 

Wow.

Picture: Twitter/Wesley Manning

