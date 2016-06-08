There's A Thing Called Subtle Butt Designed To Make Your Farts Less Smelly

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The product promises to discretely neutralise the odours caused by flatulence.
Do you ever wish you could pass wind all day long without all the smell and embarrassment that comes along with it? No?
Well if you did, there's a product out there that's designed to neutralise smelly farts so you can trump to your heart's content, and it's fittingly named Subtle Butt .
The fart filters, have been doing the rounds online for the last few years, but have had an extra injection of interest, thanks to the likes of Reddit and imgur.
View post on imgur.com
According to the Subtle Butt website, the product "takes the bad part out of the fart," by providing a barrier between your pants and your bad gas, while "neutralising" those SBDs.
And - just in case you thought it was just one, big, smelly joke... it's on sale on Amazon for just over a tenner.
The product description on the site hilariously reads: "Problems with smelly gas? It is an embarrassing problem, and it is more common than you think. Have you ever been in an office happily stinking up your workspace after a delicious chili dog for lunch, only to find that everyone else on your floor is breaking out their gas masks? Not to worry, we have a solution for you! Our Subtle Butt fart pads are the best fart filters you can find."
And as for whether it actually works?
If the Amazon reviews are anything to go by, it's got about a 50% success rate.
So probably just a load of hot air then?
Pictures: Imgur/Amazon.com
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook