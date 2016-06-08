There's A Thing Called Subtle Butt Designed To Make Your Farts Less Smelly

Do you ever wish you could pass wind all day long without all the smell and embarrassment that comes along with it? No?

Well if you did, there's a product out there that's designed to neutralise smelly farts so you can trump to your heart's content, and it's fittingly named Subtle Butt .

The fart filters, have been doing the rounds online for the last few years, but have had an extra injection of interest, thanks to the likes of Reddit and imgur.

According to the Subtle Butt website, the product "takes the bad part out of the fart," by providing a barrier between your pants and your bad gas, while "neutralising" those SBDs.

And - just in case you thought it was just one, big, smelly joke... it's on sale on Amazon for just over a tenner.

The product description on the site hilariously reads: "Problems with smelly gas? It is an embarrassing problem, and it is more common than you think. Have you ever been in an office happily stinking up your workspace after a delicious chili dog for lunch, only to find that everyone else on your floor is breaking out their gas masks? Not to worry, we have a solution for you! Our Subtle Butt fart pads are the best fart filters you can find."

And as for whether it actually works?

If the Amazon reviews are anything to go by, it's got about a 50% success rate.

So probably just a load of hot air then?

Pictures: Imgur/Amazon.com