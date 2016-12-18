Someone's Just Put A Hole In THAT Festive McDonald's Cup...

Earlier this week we featured McDonald's festive McCafé cups, which took on a very un-holy transformation.

Now how the hell are Starbucks cups in the news again and no one's talking about a guy spreading his cheeks open on McDonald's cups pic.twitter.com/QmIuZiDJst — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) December 11, 2016

But it seems it wasn't enough to just draw some hands on the Peppermint Mocha cup to make it look like someone was bent over.

Some joker had to go one step further by poking a hole in a very unfortunate place, making it get much, MUCH worse.

Now, why did we not see that coming?

Merry Christmas all.