This Six-Year-Old Was Asked To Draw Her Mum & She Created The Most Brutal Picture Ever...

23rd May 2016, 16:37

We don't think this will be making it on the fridge.

Child drawing stock photo

Kids are known for being brutally honest, and when this six-year-old was asked to draw a pictures of her mum, she proved the theory twice over.

According to this imgur  user, her friend's daughter was told to draw what her mum looks like both in the morning and when she's going out... and this was the result:

View post on imgur.com

While the six-year-old's mum looks more like a zombie in the morning, the other drawing sees her looking completely transformed in what can only be described as a very interesting look.

Some imgur users have joked that the nails in the picture seem to support the accuracy of the pictures, while others have questioned the validity of the drawings in the first place.

Either way, we don't think this is making it on the wall. 

Kids, eh?

