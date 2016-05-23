This Six-Year-Old Was Asked To Draw Her Mum & She Created The Most Brutal Picture Ever...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
We don't think this will be making it on the fridge.
Kids are known for being brutally honest, and when this six-year-old was asked to draw a pictures of her mum, she proved the theory twice over.
According to this imgur user, her friend's daughter was told to draw what her mum looks like both in the morning and when she's going out... and this was the result:
View post on imgur.com
While the six-year-old's mum looks more like a zombie in the morning, the other drawing sees her looking completely transformed in what can only be described as a very interesting look.
Some imgur users have joked that the nails in the picture seem to support the accuracy of the pictures, while others have questioned the validity of the drawings in the first place.
Either way, we don't think this is making it on the wall.
Kids, eh?
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook