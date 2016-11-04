Barack Obama's Turntable Set Up Is Pretty Presidential

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The President's vinyl den at the White House has been shared online.
We all know that President Obama is a proud music fan - he likes to "kick back" at the White House with a Kendrick Lamar album, and fist-pumps to Aretha Franklin.
We never thought we'd get a chance to see his set up though, but thanks to recent images published by Architectural Digest , we now know how the soon-to-be ex President enjoys his tunes.
See his vinyl den below, courtesy of Factmag:
Check out President Obama’s turntable setup in the White House: https://t.co/1ovZgZ3rlT pic.twitter.com/XakLwQMX5v— FACT (@FACTmag) November 2, 2016
The modest deck is suspected to be a Denon DP-300F, and is connected to what appears to be a set of wireless Bluetooth Kanto YU5s. Underneath the desk there's a subwoofer, with a copy of Al Green’s "Greatest Hits" leaning against it.
Even the US President - who hosted the White House's first ever festival in October this year - can't escape criticism from die-hard audiophiles though, who have slammed his set-up on social media. Bad luck Obama, its a serious game for vinyl junkies.
@FACTmag Don't put your speakers and turntable on the same piece of furniture, you'll get feedback!— Tom Waters (@slowboring) 2 November 2016
@FACTmag pretty weak actually @macabresweaters— BangBangBart (@Hutch__) November 2, 2016
@FACTmag I'd expect a better system for the POTUS.— Mark V. Official (@Marky____Mark) November 2, 2016
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook