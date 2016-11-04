Barack Obama's Turntable Set Up Is Pretty Presidential

We all know that President Obama is a proud music fan - he likes to "kick back" at the White House with a Kendrick Lamar album, and fist-pumps to Aretha Franklin.

We never thought we'd get a chance to see his set up though, but thanks to recent images published by Architectural Digest , we now know how the soon-to-be ex President enjoys his tunes.

See his vinyl den below, courtesy of Factmag:

Check out President Obama’s turntable setup in the White House: https://t.co/1ovZgZ3rlT pic.twitter.com/XakLwQMX5v — FACT (@FACTmag) November 2, 2016

The modest deck is suspected to be a Denon DP-300F, and is connected to what appears to be a set of wireless Bluetooth Kanto YU5s. Underneath the desk there's a subwoofer, with a copy of Al Green’s "Greatest Hits" leaning against it.

Even the US President - who hosted the White House's first ever festival in October this year - can't escape criticism from die-hard audiophiles though, who have slammed his set-up on social media. Bad luck Obama, its a serious game for vinyl junkies.

@FACTmag Don't put your speakers and turntable on the same piece of furniture, you'll get feedback! — Tom Waters (@slowboring) 2 November 2016