Barack Obama's Turntable Set Up Is Pretty Presidential

4th November 2016, 09:25

The President's vinyl den at the White House has been shared online.

We all know that President Obama is a proud music fan - he likes to "kick back" at the White House with a Kendrick Lamar album, and fist-pumps to Aretha Franklin.

We never thought we'd get a chance to see his set up though, but thanks to recent images published by Architectural Digest , we now know how the soon-to-be ex President enjoys his tunes.

See his vinyl den below, courtesy of Factmag: 

The modest deck is suspected to be a Denon DP-300F, and is connected to what appears to be a set of wireless Bluetooth Kanto YU5s. Underneath the desk there's a subwoofer, with a copy of Al Green’s "Greatest Hits"  leaning against it. 

Even the US President - who  hosted the White House's first ever festival  in October this year - can't escape criticism from die-hard audiophiles though, who have slammed his set-up on social media. Bad luck Obama, its a serious game for vinyl junkies.

