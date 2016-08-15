WATCH: School Orchestra Covers Rage Against The Machine, And Absolutely Smash It

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The musical ensemble performed the band's signature 1991 track, Killing In The Name.
There's plenty of choirs taking on contemporary hits these days, but this orchestra's rendition of a classic rap metal hit has definitlely got our attention.
This video, which was posted on Metal & Rock's Facebook page, sees a school orchestra taking on Rage Against The Machine's 1991 single Killing In The Name, and absolutely nailing it.
Watch it below:
Hats off to the girl in the red t-shirt for absolutely for going for it too.
Now, that's the kind of orchestra, we wouldn't mind joining!
PhotoL: Facebook/Metal & Rock
