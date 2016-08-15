WATCH: School Orchestra Covers Rage Against The Machine, And Absolutely Smash It

There's plenty of choirs taking on contemporary hits these days, but this orchestra's rendition of a classic rap metal hit has definitlely got our attention.

This video, which was posted on Metal & Rock's Facebook page, sees a school orchestra taking on Rage Against The Machine's 1991 single Killing In The Name, and absolutely nailing it.

Watch it below:

Hats off to the girl in the red t-shirt for absolutely for going for it too.

Now, that's the kind of orchestra, we wouldn't mind joining!

PhotoL: Facebook/Metal & Rock