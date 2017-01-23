Watch Rod Stewart's Hilarious Appearance On The Scottish Cup Draw

23rd January 2017, 10:24

The legendary crooner left viewers thinking he appeared drunk on the Sky Sports programme.

Rod Stewart at the Scottish Cup draw

Rod Stewart delighted fans when he made an appearance on the Scottish Cup draw on Sunday (22 January).

The legendary rocker lent a hand to proceedings by selecting teams to play against one another in the 5th round, but prompted footy fans to think he was drunk due to his over-the-top gestures.

Watch him in action here:

Play

Rod Stewart Seems Drunk As He Hosts Cup Draw

03:08

Twitter was quick to assume the Maggie May singer had had a few too many, with one calling it the highlight of his year so far.

Well, we don't call him Sir for nothing...

Sir Rod has plenty of reason to celebrate, after being knighted in 2016 and celebrating his 72nd Birthday on 10 January this year.

The First Cut Is The Deepest star is also set to headline Isle Of Wight festival, wrapping up the four-day event on Sunday 11 June.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS