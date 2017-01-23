Watch Rod Stewart's Hilarious Appearance On The Scottish Cup Draw

Rod Stewart delighted fans when he made an appearance on the Scottish Cup draw on Sunday (22 January).

The legendary rocker lent a hand to proceedings by selecting teams to play against one another in the 5th round, but prompted footy fans to think he was drunk due to his over-the-top gestures.

Watch him in action here:

Play Rod Stewart Seems Drunk As He Hosts Cup Draw 03:08

Twitter was quick to assume the Maggie May singer had had a few too many, with one calling it the highlight of his year so far.

A pissed up Sir Rod Stewart doing the Scottish Cup draw is my highlight of 2017 so far. pic.twitter.com/fz1sdhEv0v — Richard Downey (@RichDowney) January 22, 2017

A pissed Rod Stewart doing the 5th Round Scottish Cup draw pic.twitter.com/hubIkO8vM1 — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) January 22, 2017

Fans can't bevvy at a game. Players cannae put a line on. But a pissed up Rod Stewart can do the William Hill Scottish Cup draw. Amazing — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) January 22, 2017

Rod Stewart during the Scottish Cup Draw.... pic.twitter.com/wlEGLKSrKZ — Fr Dougal McGuire (@DougalMacGuire) January 22, 2017

Well, we don't call him Sir for nothing...

Absolutely mind-blowing. Deeply honoured to be Sir Roderick Stewart. - Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/KPBPlJ8D57 — Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) October 11, 2016

Sir Rod has plenty of reason to celebrate, after being knighted in 2016 and celebrating his 72nd Birthday on 10 January this year.

The First Cut Is The Deepest star is also set to headline Isle Of Wight festival, wrapping up the four-day event on Sunday 11 June.