Goodbye VHS: Twitter Remembers As The Last VCR Manufacturer Plans To Stop Production

22nd July 2016, 16:48

The final curtain is set to close on our favourite fuzzy-screened format.

Video Tape VHS and VCR stock image

Get ready to pass the tissues out as the VHS is soon to be no more... kind of.

As the Guardian reports, the last remaining VCR manufacturer, Japan’s Funai Electric, are set to press STOP on the production at the end of this month, blaming "a sharp decline in sales and trouble sourcing parts".

And - just like every other relic that we never fully appreciated while it was around, we were happy to moan about it at the time, but now all we can do is think about the good times.

Despite the fact that the VHS hasn't been in production since 2008, the people of Twitter are still mourning in their droves, posting the #RIPVHS hashtag and sharing their memories of the antiquated and soon-to-be obsolete format.

See some of their best reactions below: 

This guy, however, did manage to realise the VHS had left us long ago.

What others don't seem to realise, is while we may not be able to buy video players anymore, it doesn't mean we can't keep going on our old ones for another good few years.

And if all else fails, we'll always have the magical memories:

