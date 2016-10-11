Richard O'Brien WILL Be Returning To The Crystal Maze

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
According to reports, the original host of the 90s game show will feature on the Stand Up To Cancer special.
Fans of The Crystal Maze were delighted to hear the retro game show was getting a cheeky reboot for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.
And we were even happier that Stephen Merchant was going to be taking on the role of host and maze guide.
However, if we're honest, we were all hoping the legend that is Mr Richard O'Brien would turn up to add a touch of his off-beat magic to proceedings.
Well, now we can all to a celebratory jig, because according to Digital Spy, our prayers have been answered.
The outlet reports that O'Brien will be featured in the reboot, adding his trademark wit to proceedings, and telling Merchant "that guy who played Doctor Who" would have been better.
And if that wasn't enough excitement, we can also expect the return of Mumsey, who will be played Maureen Lipman.
There's only one thing left to say: "Will you start the fans, please!"
Richard O'Brien, Steven Merchant and Maureen Lipman will be joined by previously confirmed contestants Rio Ferdinand, Michelle Keegan, Sara Cox, Josh Widdecombe and British Paralympian Johnny Peacock
The Crystal Maze will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 16 October at 9pm.
Until then, look back at Richard and Mumsey's departure from the maze all those years ago.
