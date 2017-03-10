These Are Apparently The Uni Degrees We Regret The Most...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
It's bad news for the arts and social sciences.
Let's face it. University can be a bit of a doss. You spend the first two years partying yourselves into a stupor, only to panic on your final year and cram for dear life.
But generally it's all worth it because you've got a degree that should help you get a career right?
Well, according to a study by Emoulment, some people reckon their uni degrees aren't worth the paper they're written on, and BA Psychology seems to be the worst offender.
Out of a list of bachelor degrees, the social science was considered the most regrettable, with only 33% of participants considering it worthwhile.
Next on the list were the arts, with Fine Arts & Design and History, Geography and Politics tying at just 53%.
See the full chart below:
Source: Statista
Unsurprisingly, the most worthwhile degrees were the ones reserved for geniuses.
87% of those who achieved a BA in Chemistry and Natural Sciences thought their degrees were worthwhile, closely followed by Computer Sciences- which scored 81%.
So what do you reckon? If you went to uni, do you think your degree was worthwhile?
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook