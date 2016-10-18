This Professor Found An Ingenious Way To Look Busy...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The shaper of minds obviously has a sense of humour.
They say teaching is one of the most demanding jobs in the world, but one professor just went to great lengths to prove it...
Reddit user Jmarrossi took a snap of his college professor's window, which features a very realistic photo of him sleeping in his office.
See the image below:
Come to think about it, it's probably got a lot more to do with avoiding his students rather than wanting to look like he's burning the midnight oil, but it's still genius.
Despite it being quite a funny gag, Redditors seem more concerned with the poem which is posted on the right hand-side of the door, and the amount of black ink the teacher's used...
We are wondering what happened when they went to New Zealand, though...
Photo: Reddit/Jamarrossi
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook