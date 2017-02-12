Could You Afford Any Of These Fictional Homes?

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out if you could buy Del Boy's gaff or a place on the Corrie cobbles.
The UK's property market is so expensive that most people fear they'll never get on the property ladder.
But how do you think you'd fare when looking to buy Sherlock Holmes' flat or even a two bed in the high-rise from Only Fools And Horses?
Wonder no more, because Which? has looked at some of the most famous fictional homes across the UK, and totted up their estimated prices in today's market.
See some of the best here:
It's probably no surprise to anyone that Cumberbatch - sorry we mean Sherlock - lives somewhere incredibly pricey and incredibly posh... even if it is above a shop and is likely to include bullet holes.
Even Del Boy's gaff from Only Fools And Horses would cost a pretty penny in this market... but as Which? notes, you might find it harder to get a mortgage on high-rise properties "due to maintenance, service costs and lender's concerns about their demand".
Worth a punt though surely?
Mark and Jez's 2 bed flat might not be your idea of homeowner goals, but Croydon is definitely up-and-coming, so you might want to take a "Peep" at this for a buy-to-let.
You may want to give it a deep clean though...
Not that they'd ever sell it to us peasants...
Y es, we know it's tempting to fight for a property there, but really there's no need. Despite it being one of the most famous fictional streets in Britain, Which? reckons Tyrone's terraced house on the cobbles would set you back a reasonable £100K.
Finally the great EastEnders/Corrie debate has been settled. Well, in terms of imaginary house prices, anyway. A Victorian 3 bedroom terraced house just like Dot Branning's with great connections into central London would cost quite a bit... Even if it needs some modernisation.
You're also "just a girl" living in a bloody £4.9 million flat!
Let's be fair, the home from Notting Hill was NEVER going to be affordable. Even before Hollywood actress Anna Scott lived there.
And just for extra measure, they've estimated the price of the very non -fictional Buckingham Palace, which - at a staggering £2.2billion - not even the royal family can afford.
That hefty price tag clearly doesn't faze Sherlock, though...
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook