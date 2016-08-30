Free Pizza And A "Thank You" Apparently Keeps People Most Motivated At Work...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Research found that free food proved to be more of an incentive than small cash bonuses.
Research has found that when it comes to the work place, a simple thank you or a compliment goes a long way towards motivating staff.
Oh, and free pizza...
As Metro Online reports, in Dan Ariely's new book, Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations, he carries out research in an Intel factory in Israel, in which four groups of workers were offered three types of incentives.
Every morning, workers were sent one of three emails, either being promised a small cash bonus of around £22, a thank you from their boss or a free pizza voucher if they finished their tasks, while the fourth group didn't receive an email at all.
After one day of the study, Ariely found that pizza was the biggest motivator, with productivity levels 6.7% higher than those who received no reward, while the promise of a personalised compliment increased productivity by 6.6%, and a small cash bonus increased productivity by 4.9%.
Surprisingly, after a full week - presumably once they'd stuffed their faces with too much pizza - compliments became the biggest motivator, while the bonuses made workers 6.5% less productive than those who received nothing at all.
So, what have we learned from this? People really like to be appreciated, but they also really like free food. Because everyone knows food tastes much better when it's 100% free.
So what are you waiting for? Send this 100% scientifically proven study to your boss immediately! Doesn't science taste great?
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook