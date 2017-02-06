Peperami Have Released A Fragrance For Men, And It's Not A Joke...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
Porc By Peperami has been unleashed just in time for Valentine's Day.
Peperami have released a fragrance for men just in time for Valentine's Day, and (we think) they're dead serious about it.
Unleash your inner Animal. #PorcByPeperami pic.twitter.com/2cG6t1IudG— Peperami Animal (@Peperami) February 4, 2017
The cologne - fittingly named Porc by Peperami - invites its users "unleash (their) inner Animal" with their pork-scented product.
See the "animeau de toillette" all its glory here:
Oh, this is very good - 'Peperami invites you to unleash your inner animal with this exquisitely porky musk.' #PorcByPeperami pic.twitter.com/2x6Z2SUofL— Food Urchin (@foodurchin) February 6, 2017
Despite many people taking to Twitter to question the product, the sausage snack food company have sworn it's the real deal.
I don't joke about the sublime scent of my sexy sausage. HAHH! https://t.co/Z2bQVWBnw4— Peperami Animal (@Peperami) February 6, 2017
And it looks like they've already got a celeb endorsement, with ex-TOWIE star Kirk Norcross putting his name and face to the porky brand.
Thanks to @Peperami for the gift! #PorcByPeperami cologne is perfect for #Vday . Smelling like a total Animal pic.twitter.com/ls6hPgIGgp— Kirk Norcross (@kirk_official) February 6, 2017
According to The Metro, Kirk will be launching the scent this Wednesday at Blue Inc in Westfield East, Stratford-giving people the chance to get their hands on a free 50ml bottle at the shop.
Happy Valentine's Day all.
Who said romance was dead?
Photo: Twitter/Peparami
