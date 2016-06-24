Fowl Play: People Think Nando's Is Leaving The UK Due To Brexit, & They Aren't Happy About It

24th June 2016, 16:06

Fans of the chicken restaurant chain were left reeling over the rumours on Twitter... but were they true?

Nandos image Twitter

Today saw people from all walks of life share their reactions to the result of the E.U referendum.

Some wondered what it meant for the economy, while others pondered what it meant for the NHS. These lot, however, were just worried about Nando's.

Earlier today, rumours started circulating that the Portuguese Peri-Peri chicken restaurant would have to leave the UK due to Brexit, and of course, all hell broke loose.

People were quick to share their thoughts on the "apocalyptic" news, with some pledging to cry, or even skip the country.

Some were quick to see the positive side though...

One Twitter user claimed to call up the posh chicken shop themselves, however, saying the rumours were untrue.

Why let that get in the way of a good Twitter trend, though?

Peri-Peri chicken lovers contacted the restaurant chain and spent a few tense hours waiting for a response, which eventually brought good news: 

"No need to worry, Nando’s is here to stay," the restaurant confirmed in an official statement. "There is no truth in any rumours suggesting otherwise.”'

The restaurant finally put their Twitter followers at rest with a post.

And just in case that still hasn't allayed your fears, it turns out they're actually South African anyway...

Phew.

