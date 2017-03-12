Adults Are Apparently Having Less Sex Than In The 90s...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
A new study has found that people appear to be having sex less frequently than their 90s counterparts.
They say life's harder for young adults nowadays, and they might just be right.
Not only do young people have to contend with student debts, a competitive jobs market, and the struggle to get on the housing ladder, but they may also be having much less sex.
As Metro reports, a study conducted by San Diego State and Widener Universities found adults now are having sex seven times fewer than adults were in the early 1990s, and nine times less than their counterparts in the late 1990s.
The study, which was published in the Archives Of Sexual Behaviour, surveyed almost 27,000 adults from across the States and asked participants to disclose how often they'd had sex in the last 12 months, using a zero for never and six for more than three times a week.
Not only did the results show that adults now had less sex then our grunge-loving, raving equivalents, for each year after the age of 25, adults on average had sex 1.18 fewer times.
Researchers think the decline could be down to the way we conduct our relationships, with more of us less likely to have longterm relationships, and more of us spending time online.
The good news is, the study only surveyed people in the US, so that means it totally doesn't apply to us here in the UK, right?
