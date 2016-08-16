A Parrot Singing Drowning Pool's Bodies Is The Cover You Never Knew You Wanted...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch the bird's chirpy take on the 2001 nu metal track.
Drowning Pool's Bodies has had a bit of a resurgence of late, all thanks to a kick-ass 82-year-old grandfather who auditioned with the track on America's Got Talent.
But it turns out it's also been covered by this parrot, who we can only imagine has been listening to the track on repeat for the last 15 years.
Watch it's chirpy rendition, which was first posted in 2010 by peachy525 , below:
We don't know about you, but we reckon this bird's career has wings.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook