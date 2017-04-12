Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie To Join Kinky Boots

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Emperor's New Clothes singer will make his Broadway debut this summer.
Brendon Urie is set to star in Kinky Boots.
The Panic! At The Disco frontman has announced he will appear in the Cyndi Lauper musical on New York's Broadway.
Watch his announcement video here:
About to take on a life long dream & head to Broadway. Excited to join @KinkyBootsBway this summer as Charlie Price. See you all in NY! pic.twitter.com/QVWWcs64fS— Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) April 11, 2017
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Urie will play the role of Charlie Price at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre from 26 May - 6 August.
"I'm thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with this fantastic company," Urie said in a statement. "I'm a huge fan of Kinky Boots and musical theatre, and am honored to be joining the cast."
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook