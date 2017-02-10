The Original Lyrics To Smash Mouth's All Star Are Pretty Brutal...

10th February 2017, 15:46

It turns out the band's 1999 hit could have been a very different song.

Smash Mouth All Star video still

When we think of Smash Mouth's hit, All Star we, think Shrek and the '90s. What we certainly don't think of is a downbeat vibes or nihilism.

But the original lyrics to the party track have been revealed, and it might just make you view the 1999 track it in a completely different way. 

Yesterday the band posted an image of the original All Star lyrics, which showed the single to feature one major change.

As one eagle-eyed fan realised, the now-famous line at the end of the chorus, which reads: "Only shooting stars break the mould," was actually supposed to be: "Wave bye bye to your soul".

Pretty dark stuff. 

Watch the video to the upbeat single we all came to know and love, here: 

