The Original Lyrics To Smash Mouth's All Star Are Pretty Brutal...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
It turns out the band's 1999 hit could have been a very different song.
When we think of Smash Mouth's hit, All Star we, think Shrek and the '90s. What we certainly don't think of is a downbeat vibes or nihilism.
But the original lyrics to the party track have been revealed, and it might just make you view the 1999 track it in a completely different way.
Yesterday the band posted an image of the original All Star lyrics, which showed the single to feature one major change.
#TBThursday #tbt Original "All Star" Lyrics by: @GregCampMusic pic.twitter.com/65zzzT3caG— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) February 9, 2017
As one eagle-eyed fan realised, the now-famous line at the end of the chorus, which reads: "Only shooting stars break the mould," was actually supposed to be: "Wave bye bye to your soul".
@GregCampMusic @smashmouth what's up with "wave bye bye to your soul"?— Andy Cush (@cushac) February 9, 2017
Pretty dark stuff.
Watch the video to the upbeat single we all came to know and love, here:
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook