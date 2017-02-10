The Original Lyrics To Smash Mouth's All Star Are Pretty Brutal...

When we think of Smash Mouth's hit, All Star we, think Shrek and the '90s. What we certainly don't think of is a downbeat vibes or nihilism.

But the original lyrics to the party track have been revealed, and it might just make you view the 1999 track it in a completely different way.

Yesterday the band posted an image of the original All Star lyrics, which showed the single to feature one major change.

As one eagle-eyed fan realised, the now-famous line at the end of the chorus, which reads: "Only shooting stars break the mould," was actually supposed to be: "Wave bye bye to your soul".

@GregCampMusic @smashmouth what's up with "wave bye bye to your soul"? — Andy Cush (@cushac) February 9, 2017

Pretty dark stuff.

