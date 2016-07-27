This Old-School Picture Proves We Were Photoshopping Way Before Photoshop Existed...

It's hard to imagine a world without Photoshop where people just had to make do with their looks and a bit of soft lighting, but - if this old school picture is anything to go by - then people were "Photoshopping" before... well, Photoshop.

Before the days of green screens or picture post-editing people had to just make do with posing for pictures, and if someone couldn't make it, they didn't make the picture... Unless of course you took the trouble to paint the absent person first!

Imgur user, akoroka, has shared an an image from the 1900s where the artist has done just that.

See the impressive pic below:

Picture: Imgur/ Reddit/akoroka,

Not only is that a great painting, but they've managed to look like she's photo bombing him too.

Proof indeed that people were ridiculously inventive in the olden days.