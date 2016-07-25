Love Wearing Old Festival Wristbands? Well, here's Why You Probably Shouldn't...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
You might think they're a badge of honour, but they could be doing more harm than good.
Every festival-goer knows the relief that comes with making it through a major music event unscathed, and every one knows how attached you become to your wristband because of it.
After all, that wristband has been attached to you for five days straight, so it does feel a bit sad to let it go. Still, eventually, most of us do cut let it go regardless, because we have lives... and jobs... and common sense.
But, everyone knows someone who's been to Glastonbury 10 years in a row and still wears all the wristbands to prove it. And, if that person is you, then you should probably read this:
According to Science Dump (via NME ), a doctor by the name of Dr. Allison Cottell decided to test the festival keepsakes, and - as it turns out - her results were kind of gross.
The microbiologist from the University of Surrey studied two wristbands that a participant had been wearing for two years and found there to be an "exceedingly high amount" of the normal bacteria which is supposed to be found on your skin. A concentration of around 9,000 micrococci and 2,000 staphylococci bacteria to be precise.
Dr. Cottell explained: "Staphylococci are usually harmless although they can cause boils and infections of cuts and grazes, and can also cause a form of acute food poisoning if they are ingested.
"It would be advisable not to wear them if working in industries such as healthcare or food preparation, where there is a risk that the bacteria may spread to other people."
Our advice? Cut it, frame it, store it or bin it. Who cares about the wristband if you've got the memories, anyway.
Now where did we put those scissors?
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook