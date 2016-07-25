Love Wearing Old Festival Wristbands? Well, here's Why You Probably Shouldn't...

Every festival-goer knows the relief that comes with making it through a major music event unscathed, and every one knows how attached you become to your wristband because of it.

After all, that wristband has been attached to you for five days straight, so it does feel a bit sad to let it go. Still, eventually, most of us do cut let it go regardless, because we have lives... and jobs... and common sense.

But, everyone knows someone who's been to Glastonbury 10 years in a row and still wears all the wristbands to prove it. And, if that person is you, then you should probably read this:

According to Science Dump (via NME ), a doctor by the name of Dr. Allison Cottell decided to test the festival keepsakes, and - as it turns out - her results were kind of gross.

The microbiologist from the University of Surrey studied two wristbands that a participant had been wearing for two years and found there to be an "exceedingly high amount" of the normal bacteria which is supposed to be found on your skin. A concentration of around 9,000 micrococci and 2,000 staphylococci bacteria to be precise.

Dr. Cottell explained: "Staphylococci are usually harmless although they can cause boils and infections of cuts and grazes, and can also cause a form of acute food poisoning if they are ingested.

"It would be advisable not to wear them if working in industries such as healthcare or food preparation, where there is a risk that the bacteria may spread to other people."

Our advice? Cut it, frame it, store it or bin it. Who cares about the wristband if you've got the memories, anyway.

Now where did we put those scissors?