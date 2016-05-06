A Nutella Krispy Kreme ATM Machine Is Really Happening...

6th May 2016, 15:28

The hole in the wall will give doughnut-lovers the chance to taste their limited edition treat.

Do you love doughnuts so much you wish they were available at the touch of a button? Well, soon they actually will be.

Krispy Kreme's have teamed up with Nutella for a new doughnut called the Nutty Chocolatta, and to celebrate they're setting up an ATM which dispenses the sugary treats.

According to the Metro , the pop-up shop will be located at 229 High Holborn, London from 9-21 May, and open from 8am-8pm. 

And now for the important bit. How much? 

Doughnut-lovers who want to try the treat will have to fork out £2 for the privilege, BUT all the proceeds made from the glazed goods will go to towards the Teenage Cancer Trust.

As if we needed any more reasons to visit?

However, technophobes (and those with old bank cards) may need to get their fix elsewhere, as the special Krispy Kreme machine only accepts contactless.

Sorry.

