A Nutella Krispy Kreme ATM Machine Is Really Happening...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The hole in the wall will give doughnut-lovers the chance to taste their limited edition treat.
Do you love doughnuts so much you wish they were available at the touch of a button? Well, soon they actually will be.
Krispy Kreme's have teamed up with Nutella for a new doughnut called the Nutty Chocolatta, and to celebrate they're setting up an ATM which dispenses the sugary treats.
Top secret! New flavour @krispykremeUK coming soon - head to London Holborn store for a first look! #HoleInTheWall pic.twitter.com/sGKbBRUgWW— Laura Mulley (@LauraMulley) May 3, 2016
According to the Metro , the pop-up shop will be located at 229 High Holborn, London from 9-21 May, and open from 8am-8pm.
And now for the important bit. How much?
Doughnut-lovers who want to try the treat will have to fork out £2 for the privilege, BUT all the proceeds made from the glazed goods will go to towards the Teenage Cancer Trust.
As if we needed any more reasons to visit?
However, technophobes (and those with old bank cards) may need to get their fix elsewhere, as the special Krispy Kreme machine only accepts contactless.
Sorry.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook