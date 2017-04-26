Nordstrom Is Selling Jeans With Fake Mud for $425...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The clothing retailer has taken customising jeans to a whole new level, and people aren't having it.
First pre-ripped jeans and ridiculously expensive "distressed" band t-shirts and now this: Nordstrom is selling jeans complete with fake mud, and you can get your hands on them for a snip at $425 (£331).
The clothing store have launched their “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans," describing them as "Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating".
See them in all their ahem... authentic beauty here:
Nordstrom is selling "heavily distressed" muddy jeans for $425 https://t.co/AsmnoKtBi0 by #vagax2 via @c0nvey pic.twitter.com/Z2Xr0T85Uk— Mr Brown (@MrBrownnnnn) April 26, 2017
Naturally, people have taken to social media to mock the the product, while others have suggested their own alternatives.
Nordstrom has jeans w/ fake mud for $425. What's next? An entire wardrobe that looks like we survived a tiger attack? #mudjeans #bloodjeans— Eric Lee Huffman (@EricLeeHuffman) April 25, 2017
You know @GMA ,I have plenty of jeans with grease on them that look quite fashionable!I will hit up @Nordstrom buyers!#fashionrevolution— Dina Parise (@DPariseRacing) April 26, 2017
Beauty Buzz - Nordstrom selling jeans with fake mud on them for over $400...WTF?!?!— Dawn Feorenzo (@panski85) April 26, 2017
#Nordstrom if u r thinking about buying fake dirty jeans, just come out and work with me one day, u will earn a pair— Brian Mixan (@bmixan) April 26, 2017
#Nordstrom is selling more than just fake mud jeans. Their latest release is as bold as ever. pic.twitter.com/H160hdq7FE— Chris David Miles (@chrisdavidmiles) April 25, 2017
I am going to make the new @Nordstrom 'mom' line...shirts with fake spit up and jeans with kids' hand stains @GMA ! #Billion $Idea #Mompreneur pic.twitter.com/i3ZLQtNvN8— ihelpmoms.com (@momsrheroes) April 26, 2017
And that's not the only shameless new product to generate a few laughs either. Recently, high-fashion designer Balenciaga released a tote which bore a striking resemblance to Ikea's handy shopping bags... except their creation is priced at an eye-watering £2,145.
See it here:
Who wore it better? Balenciaga or IKEA? pic.twitter.com/LCB9Qri2xN— Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) April 18, 2017
Ikea were quick to ride the wave, and trolled the brand with their very own ad campaign.
Ikea responds brilliantly to the £1670 Balenciaga bag which looks just like their iconic Tote bag #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/nDCGlc7gw4— 00 Design Co. (@00digital) April 26, 2017
Bravo Ikea. Bravo.
Photo: Twitter/Nordstrom
