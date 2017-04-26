Nordstrom Is Selling Jeans With Fake Mud for $425...

26th April 2017, 14:05

The clothing retailer has taken customising jeans to a whole new level, and people aren't having it.

Nordstrom are selling jeans with fake mud for $425

First pre-ripped jeans and ridiculously expensive "distressed" band t-shirts and now this: Nordstrom is selling jeans complete with fake mud, and you can get your hands on them for a snip at $425 (£331).

The clothing store have launched their “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans,"  describing them as "Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating".

See them in all their ahem... authentic beauty here: 

Naturally, people have taken to social media to mock the the product, while others have suggested their own alternatives.

And that's not the only shameless new product to generate a few laughs either. Recently, high-fashion designer Balenciaga released a tote which bore a striking resemblance to Ikea's handy shopping bags... except their creation is priced at an eye-watering £2,145.

See it here:

Ikea were quick to ride the wave, and trolled the brand with their very own ad campaign.

Bravo Ikea. Bravo.

