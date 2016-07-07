FFS! You'll Never Guess Which Words Have Been Added To The Oxford English Dictionary...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Glamping, butt plug and budgie smugglers are just some of the entries added to the OED's latest edition.
The Oxford English Dictionary has added thousands of entries to their latest edition, and some of them are absolute corkers.
We reckon they've redeemed themselves with the keytar, though.
Thank you 2016.
According to their official website, the OED is updated four times a year, every March, June, September, and December - so we can expect another batch of goodies in two months time.
ankle-slapper
botched job
BRB
budgie smugglers
butt cheek butt crack
butt plug
butt-naked
butt-ugly
erectile dysfunction
un-sized
GTG
kitchen bitch
Lord of Erection
set menu
sick note
SMH
speed-dial
stag do
turd, n.
