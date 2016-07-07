FFS! You'll Never Guess Which Words Have Been Added To The Oxford English Dictionary...

The Oxford English Dictionary has added thousands of entries to their latest edition, and some of them are absolute corkers.

Text and internet acronyms have unsurprisingly been popular, with the likes of FFS (for f•cks sake), LMFAO (laughing my f•king ass off) and ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) receiving a mention.

Despite anyone EVER thinking they needed to spell or explain these words, Budgie Smugglers and Scooby Snack have also been given the OED's official status..

Other contemporary inductees include glamping, stag do, spray tan, trout pout, butt plug, and... wait for it... turd.

We reckon they've redeemed themselves with the keytar, though.

Thank you 2016.

According to their official website, the OED is updated four times a year, every March, June, September, and December - so we can expect another batch of goodies in two months time.

Until then, take a look at some of our favourites below:

ankle-slapper

botched job

BRB

budgie smugglers

butt cheek butt crack

butt plug

butt-naked

butt-ugly

erectile dysfunction

un-sized

GTG

kitchen bitch

Lord of Erection

set menu

sick note

SMH

speed-dial

stag do

turd, n.