FFS! You'll Never Guess Which Words Have Been Added To The Oxford English Dictionary...

7th July 2016, 16:34

Glamping, butt plug and budgie smugglers are just some of the entries added to the OED's latest edition.

New Oxford English Dictionary Words

The Oxford English Dictionary has added thousands of entries to their latest edition, and some of them are absolute corkers.

Text and internet acronyms have unsurprisingly been popular, with the likes of FFS (for f•cks sake), LMFAO (laughing my f•king ass off) and ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) receiving a mention.  
 
Despite anyone EVER thinking they needed to spell or explain these words, Budgie Smugglers and Scooby Snack have also been given the OED's official status..
 
Other contemporary inductees include glamping, stag do, spray tan, trout pout, butt plug, and... wait for it... turd. 

We reckon they've redeemed themselves with the keytar, though. 

Thank you 2016.

According to their official website, the OED is updated four times a year, every March, June, September, and December - so we can expect another batch of goodies in two months time. 

Until then, take a look at some of our favourites below:

ankle-slapper
botched job
BRB
budgie smugglers
butt cheek butt crack
butt plug
butt-naked
butt-ugly
erectile dysfunction 
un-sized
GTG
kitchen bitch
Lord of Erection
set menu
sick note
SMH
speed-dial
stag do
turd, n.

