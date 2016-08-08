Guy Asked To Sign "Advice Book" At Wedding Gives Gaming Tip Instead...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Redditor preferred to ditch the marriage advice in favour of his best Nintendo hack.
It's wedding season, which for a lot of us means hundreds of pounds spent on hen and stag dos, splashing out on wedding gifts and hotel stays and trying to figure out what to write in those pesky guest books.
But when one Reddit user by the name of Doc Pop , was asked to sign an "advice book" at a wedding, he decided to go for an alternative approach and not actually offer any marriage advice at all.
See his picture of what he actually wrote below:
Yep, instead of offering any marriage or relationship advice, Doc decided to stick to what he knows by giving him some crucial tips on the vintage Ninetendo game, Contra, instead.
To be fair, we have almost no idea what he's going on about here, but it technically is advice.
You probably just have to be the right couple to actually find it useful.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook