Nandos Are Giving Away Free Chicken To A-Level Students

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The famous Portuguese chicken chain is handing out freebies for anyone who collected their results today.
Nandos have proved once again why they're one of the most beloved fast food restaurants in Britain.
The Portuguese chicken restaurant have decided to give out a free quarter of chicken or fire-starter to anyone who's collected their A-Level results today, and they don't even have to be good grades either.
Free Nandos Quarter Chicken - Students Only>> https://t.co/1EwYKVzKGO Congrats to anyone collecting their A-Level results today :-) pic.twitter.com/3FqMUwPYet— Free Samples (@freesamplescouk) August 17, 2017
All you have to do is go to your nearest branch with a copy of your exam results and your ID to claim your free bit of grub.
As reported by NME, representative for the restaurant said: “Whether you’re celebrating or commiserating, we’re here to help with a free 1/4 Chicken or Fire-Starter on us."
They added: “All you need to do is visit us and show your results (don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone!), and remember to bring your ID. It’s only for today, so be quick!”
And if these tweets are anything to go by, it looks like students are already taking them up on their offer.
Very pleased with my AAB, but I'll probs be even more pleased with my free Nandos chicken later #ALevelResultsDay— Louis (@Louis_ingramm) August 17, 2017
Got my free 1/4 chicken from nandos that's all I'm happy about— lib (@libneary) August 17, 2017
hitting a*a*a - qualified 'free nandos quarter chicken obtainer' although i think i deserve a bit more hehe @NandosUK pic.twitter.com/GJbuhH4Bt5— Gavinder (@GavinderDosanjh) August 17, 2017
What a time to be alive.
Watch famous Nandos fan Ed Sheeran sing Castle On The Hill exclusively for Radio X:
Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (Live For Radio X)
Ed Sheeran performs his new track Castle On The Hill for us!
03:39
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook