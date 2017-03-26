Mum Puts Vodka In Kid’s Lunch By Mistake

26th March 2017, 15:28

Woman ‘fesses up to “epic fail” in the lunch stakes.

Packed Lunch

A mother accidentally put a Smirnoff Ice frozen vodka sorbet in her five-year-old child's packed lunch.

The unnamed woman from Queensland, Australia shared her "epic fail" on Facebook.

Alongside a picture of boozy treat, she wrote "EPIC lunchbox fail when you tell your five-year-old Preppie to put a frozen juice pouch in her lunchbox and you forget the other pouches in your freezer! (sic)"

