Mum Makes Cardboard Cut Out Dog For Son To Take To University

22nd August 2016, 14:40

Rather than pack a load of records and a few band posters, this guy will be kept company by a fake version of his doggie.

Cut Out Golden Retriever

What did YOU pack with you when you went to university for the first time? Nevermind poster - check. Your coolest records to while away those long nights studying - check. Guitar to help you start a band - of course. Hip band t-shirt to impress your new friends - indeed.

However, one budding young student has been given the ultimate feel-good accompaniment to a life at this new establishment of learning: a fake version of his pet Golden Retriever.

19-year-old Jake Ostrowski was so reluctant to leave his dog Jesse behind at home, his mum had a life-sized cardboard cut-out made for him… it’s like having a real dog with him!

“It was probably the best gift I’ve ever received,” Jake told NYmag.

“I’ve had tons of people quoting the tweet saying that they’re gonna do this now or telling their own mom to take note.”

