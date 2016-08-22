Mum Makes Cardboard Cut Out Dog For Son To Take To University

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Rather than pack a load of records and a few band posters, this guy will be kept company by a fake version of his doggie.
What did YOU pack with you when you went to university for the first time? Nevermind poster - check. Your coolest records to while away those long nights studying - check. Guitar to help you start a band - of course. Hip band t-shirt to impress your new friends - indeed.
However, one budding young student has been given the ultimate feel-good accompaniment to a life at this new establishment of learning: a fake version of his pet Golden Retriever.
19-year-old Jake Ostrowski was so reluctant to leave his dog Jesse behind at home, his mum had a life-sized cardboard cut-out made for him… it’s like having a real dog with him!
my mom got me a cardboard cutout of my dog to take with me to college pic.twitter.com/ejyLnHEujI— SauceJ. (@jostrowski12) August 18, 2016
“It was probably the best gift I’ve ever received,” Jake told NYmag.
“I’ve had tons of people quoting the tweet saying that they’re gonna do this now or telling their own mom to take note.”
thanks for making me famous, I'll miss you pic.twitter.com/YMy9xyuoel— SauceJ. (@jostrowski12) August 19, 2016
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook