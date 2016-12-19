These Are The Most Swiped-Right Names On Tinder This Year

Despite plenty of people finding love on the dating app, Tinder still has a reputation for being much too focused on the physical.

After all, swiping left or right based on someone's pictures doesn't exactly scream deep emotional and intellectual bond, does it? And that's if you're even being that picky...

But now, it seems it isn't just your face or body that's being judged by the dating app, but your name too.

As the Huffington Post reports, the most popular names on Tinder in the UK this year have been revealed, and we're afraid Nigel and Myfanwy don't get a look in.

Harry came in at top place for the men, followed by Jay, Thomas and Leo, while for the ladies it seems the most swiped-right names were Amelia, Holly and Grace.

See the Top 10 male names on Tinder:

Harry Jay Thomas Leo Jack William Muhammed Ethan Archie Liam

See the Top 10 female names on Tinder: