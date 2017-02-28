This Is The Most Important Band Member According To Science...

The most important member of every band is the bassist, according to science.

As NME reports, a study shared by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States Of America investigated the extent "musical conventions" were "determined by evolutionarily-shaped human physiology" and found that the bass was key to the way we perceive music.

While the likes of RHCP's Flea The Stone Roses' Mani are crucial when it comes to "carrying rhythm," the study also credits bassists with complementing "previously established high-voice superiority effects for pitch and melody".

Researchers also concluded that the human brain finds it easier to understand and find the rhythm when it's played in lower tones, and people are even able to move more accurately to the beat when it's provided by bass or percussion instruments.

Testing the ability of their participants to tap along to the beat, they reported that "tapping synchronization was more influenced by the lower-pitched stream."

So finally, the great debate is over. Bassists are the most important.

We reckon Liam Gallagher might have something to say about it though...