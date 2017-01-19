Millennials Spend More On Coffee Than Saving, Says Study...

"I Loved Him": Dave Grohl Opens Up About Chris Cornell
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A recent survey has found that this generation have invested more in their morning cup of joe each year than saving for a rainy day.
Everyone has a friend that moans about being flat broke all the time, but seems to have takeaway coffee cup glued permanently to their hand.
And it's never just a cheap one at that. Why is it that your "poorest" mates seem to be the type to order a mocha latte flat white spiced pumpkin coffee sprinkled with gold leaf and fairy dust?
Just addicted, we guess...
But, according to a recent SurveyMonkey report undertaken on behalf of investing app Acorns , your annoying mate isn't actually alone. It seems Millenials tend to spend more on a cup of their favourite coffee than they put away for a rainy day each month.
As Munchies reports, the Money Matters survey - which surveyed the spending habits of more than 1,900 Millennials (aged 18-35) - found a direct link between those who regularly treated themselves to a cup of joe and those who were terrible at saving dough.
Women were apparently the worst offenders with 44% of females surveyed spending more on their morning coffee than they did "putting money aside this year".
Men fared slightly better (but not much more), with about 30% putting less money away a year than the amount spent on their favourite beverage.
While trying to convince your mate not to drink coffee will just be futile, sending this might just get them to moan a bit less about having no money.
Now that's something we can all drink to!
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook