The Kids Are Alright: Millennials Are Apparently Having Less Sex Than You Did...

WATCH: QOTSA Share The Way You Used To do BTS Video
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A US study has shown young people born in the 1990s are less likely to be having sex than young adults were 30 years ago.
People are quick to blame millennials for everything that's wrong with our society, but when it comes to sex, it turns out they aren't even getting as much as we did...
As the Guardian reports, a US study has found 90s kids are much later starters than those who were born in the 60s, 70s and 80s, suggesting that the internet and dating apps haven't necessarily made casual sexual encounters more common.
The ongoing research, published in the Archives Of Sexual Behaviour, carried out a survey of almost 27,000 people and discovered that just over 15% of the 90s-born participants reported they hadn't had sex since they turned 18, compared to almost 12% of those born in the 1970s or 1980s and 6% of those born in the '60s.
So, does that mean everyone is actually CHILLING when they Netflix, then?
Ryne Sherman at Florida Atlantic University, who is the co-author of the journal said: “You would expect, based on the popular notion that with apps such as Tinder, it’s a group that is looking for hook-ups and not long-term relationships.
"[But] what we are seeing is this group is less likely to hook-up, so to speak, than previous generations.”
The authors also noted that while "pre-marital" sex is less frowned upon nowadays, people are living longer and have a lot more options on how to spend their time.
In other words, we had Top Of The Pops and a fumble behind the bike sheds, and they've got Netflix, sexting... and Pokémon GO.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The band have dropped a new teaser, as Dave Grohl reveals another big pop contributor on the new album.
See the meteorologist let one rip with no regrets on live TV.
This is the video currently taking the internet by storm.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook