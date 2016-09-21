Men Are Apparently Getting Botox For Their Balls, And It's Called Scrotox...

Stop everything because Scrotox is officially a thing.

That's right, according to reports, men are increasingly botoxing their wrinkly balls in the hopes of smoothing them out and reducing their sweat.

As Metro reports, the amount of men opting to go under the syringe has slowly risen, with some paying as much as £2,800 for the pleasure.

Mark Norfolk, Clinical Director at Transform told the outlet that despite them not undertaking the procedure: "Over the past year, requests for scrotum Botox have doubled".

And apparently it's quite popular with cyclists too!

We'll never look at a man on a bike in the same way again...